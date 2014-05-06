版本:
2014年 5月 7日

Marchionne to stay at helm of Fiat Chrysler through 2018

DETROIT May 6 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he would stay at the helm of the world's seventh-largest carmaker until the end of 2018 to see through the execution of a new industrial plan.

Marchionne had previously said he would remain in charge of the carmaker until at least 2017.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall)
