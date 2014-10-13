Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins trading on NYSE

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
DETROIT Oct 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FCAU.N.
FCAU.N opened Monday on the NYSE at $9.00, up from Friday's close of $8.70 for the predecessor company Fiat SpA. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by W Simon)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute