版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 21:38 BJT

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins trading on NYSE

DETROIT Oct 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FCAU.N.

FCAU.N opened Monday on the NYSE at $9.00, up from Friday's close of $8.70 for the predecessor company Fiat SpA. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐