版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 15:27 BJT

Fiat Chrysler says bond, share offer overallotment options exercised

MILAN Dec 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday the banks underwriting its mandatory convertible bond and share offer have exercised overallotment options, bringing the total proceeds to about $3.89 billion.

The newly-created FCA launched the bond offer of up to $2.875 billion and sale of up to 100 million shares to reduce its debt pile and fund an ambitious investment plan as it seeks to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo into global brands and strengthen its position in the high-margin market for premium cars. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐