Fiat Chrysler to shift small-car production to Mexico -source

| DETROIT, Sept 17
DETROIT, Sept 17 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
will shift production of compact cars to
Mexico and move most full-size pickup truck production to
Michigan, according to a source familiar with the company's
plans.
The moves may not take place until 2018 or 2019, according
to a second source familiar with FCA's future product schedule.
FCA wants to relocate production of the Chrysler 200 and
Dodge Dart sedans to Mexico, where labor rates are lower than in
the United States. The automaker earns most of its pre-tax
profit on pickups and SUVs, and wants to consolidate production
of those high-margin vehicles in the U.S.
The production shifts are part of a tentative four-year
labor agreement between FCA and the United Auto Workers,
Automotive News reported on Thursday. The moves could help FCA
offset the cost of increasing wages for most UAW workers under
the new contract.
The compact sedans are not slated to be redesigned until
mid-2019. A redesign of the full-size Ram 1500 pickup had been
delayed until late 2018 and could slip further to 2019, the
second source said.
FCA is planning to shift Ram 1500 production from Toluca,
Mexico, and from Warren, Michigan, to Sterling Heights,
Michigan, where the Chrysler 200 sedan currently is built, the
first source said.
The automaker plans to build an all-new Jeep Grand Wagoneer
at the Warren plant, according to the first source. That model,
which shares its underpinnings with the next-generation Jeep
Grand Cherokee, is slated to go into production in 2019, the
second source said.
FCA also is shifting production of the Jeep Cherokee from
Toledo to Belvidere, the first source said, freeing up capacity
in Toledo for the next-generation Jeep Wrangler, which is due in
fall 2017, and a companion Wrangler pickup.
The automaker since May 2014 has delayed redesigns of its
most important models, including the big Ram pickup, several
times. Those delays could leave FCA with a shortage of new
products in North America over the next 18 months, three sources
told Reuters in late July.
Still to be determined is where and when FCA will build
several future crossover vehicles, including replacements for
the Dodge Journey and the Jeep Compass and Patriot, a third
source said.
The company has agreed to invest $5.3 billion in its U.S.
plants over the next four years, the Detroit Free Press reported
on Thursday.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)