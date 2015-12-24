Fiat Chrysler recalling 570,000 SUVs for fire risks

| WASHINGTON
said on Thursday it will recall 570,000 SUVs for fire
risks in two campaigns linked to problems with vanity mirror
wiring and a low-pressure hose.
Fiat Chrysler made the recalls at a time when its safety
efforts are under scrutiny from U.S. regulators. Earlier this
month, it agreed to pay another $70 million in fines for failing
to report vehicle crash deaths and injuries since
2003.
The Italian American automaker said on Thursday it is
recalling 477,000 2011-2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge
Durango SUVs after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration opened an investigation in May to determine if
vehicles serviced in a prior related recall were at risk for
fires.
Fiat Chrysler said overheating was reported in 0.02 percent
of vehicles serviced in the previous recall. Fiat Chrysler said
if the recall procedure was "not followed precisely, may leave
vehicles susceptible to a short-circuit, creating a potential
fire hazard."
Dealers will secure wiring in the overhead lining of the
SUVs with a new adhesive.
Fiat Chrysler also said it was recalling 93,000 2015 Jeep
Compass and Patriot SUVs to inspect and in some cases replace a
clamp that secures a low-pressure return hose.
The company said clamps in some vehicles produced during a
five-month period this year may be out of position, which could
allow rapid loss of power steering fluid - a fire hazard. Owners
may also have trouble steering.
The recalls cover about 413,000 SUVs in the United States,
32,000 in Canada, 16,000 in Mexico and 108,000 outside North
America.
Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any related injuries
or crashes connected to either new recall.
NHTSA earlier this month said Fiat Chrysler's failure to
report crash deaths and injuries since 2003 stemmed from
problems in its electronic system for monitoring and reporting
safety data, "including improper coding and failure to account
for changes in brand names," rather than intentionally
withholding information.
In July, Fiat Chrysler agreed to a $105 million settlement
for mishandling nearly two dozen recall campaigns covering 11
million vehicles, including a $70 million fine. It agreed to a
three-year consent agreement and monitoring by former
Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater.
Fiat Chrysler has recalled around 12 million vehicles this
year in the United States in more than 40 separate recalls, a
record for the automaker.
