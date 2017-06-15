Fiat Chrysler recalling 297,000 vehicles for inadvertent air bag deployments

June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of
a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag
deployments, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The recall of 2011-2012 model year Dodge Grand Caravan
minivans is linked to 13 minor injuries, the automaker said.
Wiring may short circuit that can result in the driver side air
bag deploying without warning.
The recall will begin in late July and includes 209,000
vehicles in the United States and nearly 88,000 vehicles in
Canada. Dealers will replace the wiring if needed and add
protective covering.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Potter)