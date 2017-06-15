UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler recalling 297,000 vehicles for inadvertent air bag deployments

(Adds stock price, revises total of injuries based on new
company statement, background on other air bag recalls,)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North
America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent
air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.
The recall of 2011-2012 model year Dodge Grand Caravan
minivans is linked to eight minor injuries, the automaker said,
after initially reporting 13 injuries. Wiring may short-circuit,
resulting in the driver-side air bag deploying without warning.
The recall will begin in late July and includes 209,000
vehicles in the United States and nearly 88,000 vehicles in
Canada. Dealers will replace the wiring if needed and add
protective covering.
Fiat Chrysler share fell nearly 2 percent to $10.69 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Automakers have been recalling tens of millions of vehicles
in recent years for a series of air bag problems, mainly tied to
Takata Corp inflators.
More than a dozen automakers have called back 46 million
Takata air bag inflators in 29 million U.S. vehicles that can
rupture and emit deadly metal fragments. By 2019, automakers
will recall 64 million to 69 million U.S. inflators in 42
million vehicles, U.S. regulators said in December.
The new Fiat Chrysler recall is not linked to Takata, the
company said.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Jeffrey Benkoe)