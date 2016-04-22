Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.1 million cars, SUVs for rollaway issue

WASHINGTON, April 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit.

The automaker said the recall is linked to as many as 41 injuries because drivers mistakenly believed they had placed the vehicles in park before exiting.

The recall covers the 2012-2014 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans and 2014-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. About 811,000 vehicle in the United States are affected, along with about 52,000 vehicles in Canada; nearly 17,000 in Mexico and almost 250,000 vehicles outside North America. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)