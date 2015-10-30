Fiat Chrysler to recall 284,089 older-model SUVs

Oct 30 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it is recalling about 284,089 older-model SUVs in the United States due to inadvertent air-bag deployment.

Fiat said the affected vehicles are not equipped with Takata Corp air-bags. (bit.ly/1Mx9w8P)

The company said the recall is limited to certain model-year 2003 Jeep Liberty SUVs and 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees and it was aware of seven injuries related to the problem. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)