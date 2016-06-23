Jeep's first software fixes for recalled autos start this month-CEO

Chelsea, MICHIGAN, June 23 Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV chief of Jeep brand Mike
Manley said Thursday software fixes for 1.1 million vehicles
that were recalled for rollaway risks, including the Jeep Grand
Cherokee, will be available by the end of this month.
A Grand Cherokee was recently involved in the death of actor
Anton Yelchin. Manley said the company was conducting a
"thorough investigation" of the incident but did not estimate
when such a probe would be completed.
Manley spoke with reporters at a driving event for new FCA
vehicles in Chelsea, Michigan.
