Fiat Chrysler meets FY guidance as N. America offsets weak Latam

MILAN Jan 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
on Wednesday surprised the market by meeting
its full-year guidance as strong results from North America and
improving operations in Europe managed to offset persistent
weakness in Latin America.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker, which moved its
primary listing to New York in October and is due to spin off
luxury unit Ferrari later this year, reported operating profit
adjusted for unusual items of 3.65 billion euros ($4.14
billion).
This compares with a guidance range of between 3.6-4.0
billion euros and an analyst forecast of 3.4 billion euros,
according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
Revenues rose 11 percent to 96.1 billion euros.
For this year, FCA forecast operating profit, excluding
unusual items, of between 4.1-4.5 billion euros, while revenues
are seen rising to around 108 billion euros. Worldwide shipments
are seen rising to around 4.8-5.0 million vehicles, up from 4.6
million last year.
($1 = 0.8813 euros)
