UPDATE 3-Fiat Chrysler pushes to boost margins as CEO pitches for a deal

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Calls for "largescale" consolidation
* Marchionne: Auto industry can't sustain capital spending
* Marchionne says talks with Google "possible."
* Fiat Chrysler will hike prices to boost North American
margins
* Automaker's Q1 results fall short of expectations
By Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall
MILAN/DETROIT, April 29 Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
on Wednesday made a plea for shrinking the number of players in
the global auto industry as the company reported
lower-than-expected first quarter results and outlined new plans
to boost North American profit margins.
Marchionne delivered a detailed presentation during a
2-1/2-hour call with analysts to argue that "largescale
integrations are required" in the auto industry to sustain the
heavy capital investments needed to meet demands for cleaner,
safer vehicles.
"The capital consumption of this industry is unsustainable,"
he said.
Marchionne's campaign for automakers to combine comes as the
industry's global rivals face mounting costs to engineer
vehicles that emit little or no carbon dioxide, and can avoid
collisions using complex robotic driving systems.
Analysts say Fiat Chrysler, the seventh-largest of the
global car makers, doesn't have the financial heft to compete
long-term with larger rivals such as Volkswagen AG,
Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co or Ford
Motor Co. But Marchionne conceded in answer to questions
that there are barriers to combining big auto companies,
including unions and political leaders that view car makers as
national economic champions.
Marchionne alluded to the Red Queen in Lewis Carroll's
"Through the Looking Glass" who bemoans that "it takes all the
running you can do to keep in the same place."
If traditional automakers ignore his call, Marchionne said
"it's possible" he would discuss a deal with Silicon Valley
companies, including Google Inc or Apple Inc,
that are looking at ways to offer alternatives to traditional
cars or car ownership. Analysts have speculated Google or Apple
could turn to an existing automaker or supplier to assemble
vehicles as a contractor.
"I have always been intrigued by the notion of having
technology disruptors in the marketplace to change the
paradigm," Marchionne said.
PAST CALLS
Marchionne has called for industry consolidation in the
past, and he didn't outline specific ways in which Fiat Chrysler
could participate in shrinking the number of competing global
automakers.
Marchionne got into a heated exchange with Bernstein analyst
Max Warburton, who asked whether part of the problem is that
Marchionne, as head of the former Fiat S.p.A, saved the former
Chrysler Group LLC from going out of business during the
financial crisis.
"It's incredibly naive to assume the extinction of Chrysler
would have changed the behavior" of the remaining competitors,
Marchionne said.
So far there has been no sign of interest from Marchionne's
major rivals.
FCA's latest results illustrated Marchionne's problem. The
company lost money in Latin America, which accounted for nearly
a third of FCA's overall profits three years ago.
Fiat Chrysler boosted North American profits by 60 percent
in the quarter. But the company's 5 percent operating margins
for the first quarter lagged behind rivals General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co, which reported margins of 8.8 percent and 6.7
percent, respectively. Ford has targeted North American margins
of 8.5 to 9.5 percent for the year.
FCA said Wednesday it is launching a push to increase North
American margins to GM and Ford's levels by 2018, starting with
moves this year to increase margins to 5.5 to 6 percent by the
end of the year. The automaker said it expected higher sales
volumes would add 1 percentage point to its North American
margins, and higher prices at the consumer and wholesale level
would add another percentage point.
However, Fiat Chrysler's rivals have a vote in whether the
company's Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler brands can make price
increases stick.
