UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler no longer 'bleeding' in Europe, but challenges remain

(Recasts, adds comments from conference call, analysts)
By Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall
MILAN/DETROIT Jan 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
expects to turn profits in all regions this
year, but faces pressure to rev up its North American profit
engine to fund an ambitious overhaul of its Alfa Romeo and
Maserati brands.
For the first time since 2007, the company turned a profit
in Europe in the fourth quarter. The company's strategy of
retooling idled factories in Italy to export the Jeep Renegade
small sport utility and other vehicles to the United States is
getting a lift from the slump of the euro against the dollar.
"In 2015 ... we should see black numbers across all
regions," Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told investors
during a conference call. Europe should see a recovery this
year, he said, but cautioned: "I'm not opening any bottles of
champagne."
FCA said capital expenditure this year will be as much as
9.5 billion euros ($10.77 billion), as it invests to develop new
Maserati luxury cars, sporty Alfa Romeos and Jeeps. FCA shares
rose more than 60 percent last year, boosted by the Chrysler
buyout and the plan to spin off luxury unit Ferrari. The
company's stock closed down 0.2 percent Wednesday at 11.56
euros.
FCA needs to keep profits spinning from its North America
operations to pay for its product renaissance. Robust sales of
Jeep sport utilities and Ram pickups contributed just over half
of the company's overall profits and revenues last year, helping
to offset a slump in Latin America and weakness in Europe.
However, FCA's 4 percent operating profit margins in North
America lag well behind those of Ford Motor Co. and
General Motors Co. and have been under pressure in recent
quarters, but should improve in 2015 due to lower expected
recall costs and a more stable cost base than in the past five
years, said Richard Palmer, FCA financial director.
FCA also will spend less to launch new models in North
America.
Earlier on Wednesday FCA reported 2014 core operating profit
at 3.65 billion euros, within its own guidance range and above
an analyst forecast of 3.4 billion euros, according to Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimate. FCA sees the figure rising to between
4.1-4.5 billion euros in 2015.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Bernie Woodall;
editing by Keith Weir and Andrew Hay)