Fiat Chrysler Q3 profit beats expectations, confirms FY guidance

MILAN Oct 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 35
percent jump in quarterly earnings helped by strong performance
in North America and confirmed its full-year guidance.
Milan-listed shares in the carmaker briefly extended gains
after the release to rise more than 2 percent, but later
retreated and were up 0.3 percent at 13.83 euros at 1323 GMT.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker, which moved
its primary listing to New York a year ago and debuted luxury
unit Ferrari on Wall Street last week, reported
third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion). This compares with 968
million euros for the same period last year and a consensus of
1.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenues rose 17 percent to 27.5 billion euros, while net
industrial debt stood at 7.8 billion euros at the end of
September, down from 8 billion euros three months earlier.
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)