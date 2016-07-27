UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler lifts 2016 guidance, but doubts linger

* Q2 adj. EBIT up 16 pct to 1.63 bln euros
* Q2 EBIT down 14 pct if charges for recalls, revamps
included
* FCA raises FY guidance for revenues, adj. EBIT
MILAN/DETROIT, July 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA) nudged up its full-year adjusted earnings guidance on
Wednesday, but its shares came off earlier highs after recall
costs hit second-quarter profit and concerns remained about its
exposure to a peaking U.S. market.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted operating
profit for April to June rose 16 percent to 1.63 billion euros
($1.8 billion), in line with an analyst consensus of 1.64
billion euros in a Reuters poll.
But earnings fell 14 percent when including charges related
to recall costs and production adjustments in North America.
FCA is investing billions of dollars - despite
high debts - in a bid to capture a bigger share of the lucrative
SUV and pickup truck markets in the United States. This includes
$1.5 billion in a plant in Michigan and another $1 billion to
retool assembly plants in Ohio and Illinois.
FCA's profit margins in North America rose to 7.9 percent in
the quarter from 7.7 percent last year but the improvement was
less marked than in previous quarters and failed to impress when
compared with 12.1 percent for GM.
"Free cash flow was a touch better than anticipated, yet
FCA's net debt remains elevated," said George Galliers, an
analyst at Evercore ISI.
"Rightly, investors may be concerned given the fact that
North American earnings growth would appear to be plateauing."
North America accounted for nearly 85 percent of FCA's
quarterly profit, reflecting robust demand for its Jeep SUVs and
pickup trucks. FCA broke even in Latin America and posted strong
earnings growth in Europe.
FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne applauded GM's
margins, but said he expected FCA to get "very close" to those
numbers once the retooling of its U.S. plants was completed.
He added he expected FCA to stop making passenger cars in
the United States by the end of the first quarter 2017.
"Our biggest task now is to close the operating margin gap
with our competitors ... we need to get off our butts and get
that done," he said. He added management was increasingly
confident the carmaker's targets to 2018 were achievable.
FCA raised its full-year guidance for revenues and adjusted
operating profit and kept its debt projection intact, but
analysts remained unimpressed, saying the revisions came close
to where consensus expectations were.
Shares in the company, down 26 percent in the year to date,
fell more than 3 percent after the results, but later recovered
some losses and were down 0.2 percent by 1358 GMT.
In the second quarter, sales fell 2 percent to 27.89 billion
euros, below expectations of 29.3 billion euros.
The automaker, which spun off luxury unit Ferrari
at the start of the year, said net industrial debt fell to 5.5
billion euros at the end of June, down from 6.6 billion euros
three months earlier, helped by strong cash generation.
($1 = 0.9099 euros)
