Fiat Chrysler Q3 adj. EBIT up 29 pct, recall costs weigh

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MILAN Oct 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Tuesday reported a 29 percent rise in third-quarter adjusted operating profit and raised its full-year guidance, but recall costs and pressure on North America margins weighed on the stock.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the July-September period rose to 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion), above a consensus of 1.4 billion in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
Sales were basically flat at 26.8 billion euros, below analyst expectations of 27.5 billion.
FCA, which spun off luxury unit Ferrari at the start of this year, said net industrial debt rose to 6.5 billion euros by the end of September from 5.5 billion euros three months earlier.
The carmaker raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT and adjusted net profit but kept its sales and debt projections intact. ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
