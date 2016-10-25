UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler raises profit forecast, rules out disposals this year

* Q3 adj. operating profit up 29 pct to 1.5 bln euros

* FCA CEO excludes asset disposals this year

* FCA vows to close margin gap with U.S. rivals by 2018 (Recasts after conf call, adds details, analyst, updates shares)

By Agnieszka Flak

MILAN, Oct 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has nudged up its full-year profit forecast for the second time this year after strong demand for Jeep SUVs boosted quarterly earnings and margins improved in North America.

Reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was also optimistic about reducing net debt to below 5 billion euros ($5.43 billion) by the end of this year, due to operational improvements alone as the company was unlikely to make any asset sales this year.

"There is nearly 100 percent certainty that no (sales) deal will happen in the fourth quarter of this year," Marchionne told analysts on a post-results conference call.

FCA's components businesses Magneti Marelli and Comau have attracted interest from the likes of Samsung Electronics and Shanghai Electric, sources familiar with the matter have said.

A deal could help FCA cut what is one of the highest debt piles in the industry, but Marchionne said that while there had been several approaches and talks continued from time to time, he had "never indicated that any of the assets were for sale".

LUCRATIVE SUVS

The world's seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 29 percent in the third quarter to 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion), above the average forecast of 1.4 billion given in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts. Sales were flat at 26.8 billion euros, slightly below expectations.

FCA is investing billions of dollars to capture a bigger share of the lucrative SUV and pick-up truck markets in North America and is discontinuing production of low margin cars such as the Chrysler 200 and the Dodge Dart.

North America accounted for 85 percent of quarterly profit, but analysts remain concerned about market demand peaking as pricing in the region is increasingly under pressure.

"We believe negative SUV and pick-up pricing will be one of the negative surprises in the industry in 2017," Stuart Pearson, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said in a note.

FCA's Milan-listed shares remained volatile after the results and closed up 0.9 percent at 5.95 euros, off an earlier high of 6.12 euros but above the day's low of 5.88 euros.

U.S. car sales in 2016 are expected to near last year's record high but some forecasters are predicting a decline in U.S. and North American sales over the next few years.

FCA's profit margins in North America rose to 7.6 percent in the third quarter from 6.7 percent last year, despite lower shipments, but they were below the 11.2 percent reported on Tuesday by U.S. rival GM. GM said it expected to maintain double-digit margins in the region for several years.

Marchionne said FCA's failure to keep up with GM and Ford on profitability in North America remained "the single largest shortcoming that this group has against a competitor class", but vowed to change that by 2018.

FCA reported strong earnings growth in Europe in the third quarter, and profits also jumped at luxury brand Maserati, helped by the launch of the Levante, its first SUV.

Group earnings remained under pressure in Brazil, although some signs of recovery are expected in the current quarter. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Greg Mahlich)