版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 15:11 BJT

Fiat Chrysler sales in Europe up 5.8 pct in Jan

MILAN Feb 17 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday its group sales in Europe rose 5.8 percent year-on-year to more than 63,500 vehicles in January, boosted by strong demand for Jeep sport utility vehicles.

Its market share stood at 6.2 percent, broadly in line with the same month a year ago, it said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐