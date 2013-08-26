版本:
2013年 8月 26日

Fiat Industrial and CNH appoint Massimiliano Chiara CFO

MILAN Aug 26 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH said on Monday Massimiliano Chiara is taking over as chief financial officer from Pablo Di Si, who is leaving the group.

Chiara was previously chief financial officer and head of business development at Fiat Automobiles Latin America.

Fiat Industrial is in the process of buying the 12 percent of CNH it does not already own and plans to rename the combined entity CNH Industrial.

