Fiat Industrial and CNH appoint Massimiliano Chiara CFO

U.S. drillers add most oil rigs in a quarter since Q2 2011 -Baker Hughes

March 31 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for an 11th week in a row in the best quarter for boosting the rig count since the second quarter of 2011, as a ten-month recovery gathers pace with energy companies boosting spending on new production. Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to March 31, bringing the total count up to 662, the most since September 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ag