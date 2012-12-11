版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 11日 星期二 15:43 BJT

Exor says to vote in favour of CNH-Fiat Industrial merger

MILAN Dec 11 Italy's Exor said on Tuesday it had signed an accord to vote in favour of the merger between CNH Global and Fiat Industrial, of which it owns a stake of 30 percent.

The Italian tractor maker and its U.S. unit agreed to merge last month to create the world's No.3 capital goods company by sales, with the enlarged group listing in New York where sector valuations are higher than in Europe.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐