CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Fiat Industrial boosts U.S. focus with CNH merger

* New group will have primary listing in New York
* Deal shifts focus to North America to attract new
investors
* Fiat, CNH investors to get shares in new company
* Fiat Industrial shares up 3.8 percent, outpace sector
By Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo
MILAN, May 30 Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial
plans to merge with its U.S. farm equipment unit CNH
, building a global heavyweight industrial machinery
group and shifting its focus towards North America.
The plan to create a $13 billion U.S.-listed group adds to a
streamlining of the Agnelli family's holdings, which started in
2010 with the spin-off of Fiat Industrial from Turin-based
carmaker Fiat.
The new group will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange,
where CNH already trades, and have a secondary listing in
Europe, Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday.
The new structure and bigger scale are also expected to
allow the company to dominate in any future M&A deal.
"The proposed transaction is a natural extension of the
process of simplification of the Fiat world," Fiat Industrial
chairman Sergio Marchionne said. "This clarity will also make it
easier to get financing at favourable costs and give the
necessary flexibility for future strategic deals."
Marchionne is best-known for having masterminded Fiat's
rescue of Detroit-based carmaker Chrysler, which gave the
Italian company a large presence in the United States.
Fiat Industrial, which owns 88 percent of CNH, would be
redomiciled from Italy to the Netherlands, the group said,
raising the chances that the Milan Bourse will not be chosen as
the main European trading centre for the new company.
Italian leftist union leader Giorgio Airaudo told Reuters
the deal pointed to the diminishing importance of Italy in the
group's global strategy.
"It is obvious that the option is there that a similar move
could involve Fiat and Chrysler," Airaudo said.
A source familiar with the deal told Reuters that the
location of the European listing had yet to be decided as well
as the name of the combined entity. The source said a Dutch base
offered a flexible and predictable jurisdiction for corporates.
Investors in both companies will be given shares in the new
Dutch-based group at a swap ratio based on market prices in
March and April, before the matter was first raised publicly.
Shareholders would not get any premium from the transaction
since expected cost savings would be minimal, it said.
"This deal looks particularly positive for Fiat Industrial
holders since it will be a nil premia merger. They are not
offering CNH holders any uplift," analysts at Bernstein said.
The source said the structure of the deal as a cross-border
merger meant that there would not be any tender offer for CNH
minorities.
Fiat Industrial shares were up 3.8 percent at 8.19 euros by
0827 GMT, the best-performing blue-chip on Milan's index, after
hitting their highest since May 4. The European industrial goods
index was down 0.8 percent.
"We judge the deal very positively as in our view the new
company would save on financial charges between 60 million and
120 million euros, would benefit from a re-rating towards
U.S.-style multiples and probably could also have a lower tax
rate," Mediobanca said in a note.