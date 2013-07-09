Fiat Industrial shareholders meet to approve CNH merger

TURIN, Italy, July 9 Italian truck and tractor
maker Fiat Industrial shareholders will vote on Tuesday
on a merger with its U.S. division CNH in what may be a
template for a later linkup between sister company Fiat
and Chrysler.
Italian companies with global operations like Fiat and
Autogrill are looking for ways to maximise their
foreign revenue to compensate for flat or falling sales in their
home market, which has been in a recession for two years.
Fiat Industrial shareholders are expected to approve the
cash-and-share merger offer, allowing Fiat Industrial to buy the
12 percent of CNH it does not already own to fully capture the
U.S. business's higher profits.
The new company will be listed in New York in addition to
Milan, will be registered in the Netherlands, and will probably
have its tax residency in the United Kingdom.
The new group will be called CNH Industrial, dropping the
word "Fiat" from its moniker, and its center of gravity will
shift sharply away from Italy, where Fiat was founded 114 years
ago.
CNH shareholders meet to approve the tie-up on July 23.
The new company will introduce a "loyalty share" whereby
investors who vote at Tuesday's meeting will receive two votes
per share if they hold them to the completion of the merger
procedure.
That means Fiat Industrial's controlling shareholder, Exor
, will be diluted after the merger but will stay in
control because its voting rights will increase.
Fiat Industrial's sister company Fiat is also
examining a U.S. listing after a planned merger with U.S.
automaker Chrysler, in which it owns a majority stake.
A decision on where Fiat-Chrysler will have its headquarters
will be extremely sensitive politically because Fiat is Italy's
largest private-sector employer.