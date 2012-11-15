Italy regulator sees Fiat Industrial keeping Milan listing

MILAN Nov 15 The Italian market watchdog expects Fiat Industrial, which is preparing for a merger with its U.S. unit CNH Global, to remain listed on the Milan stock exchange.

"I don't think it will leave the Milan bourse," market regulator Consob president Giuseppe Vegas said on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

Vegas was asked about the prospect that Fiat Industrial may transfer its listing to the Netherlands, where the new merged entity will be based, after the merger with CNH is completed.

The merger plan, which aims to make the combined group's stock more attractive to investors, was rejected by a committee of advisers to the CNH board in mid-October.