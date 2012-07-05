版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 20:42 BJT

Fiat Industrial gets 350 mln euros from EIB for projects

MILAN, July 5 Fiat Industrial said on Thursday it had signed a 350 million-euro loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to support its growth projects in Europe.

"At this stage in the global and European economic cycle, investment in innovation is essential to be able to look beyond the crisis and lay the foundations for recovery" said EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.

The EIB vice-president signed the deal at a meeting in Turin with Fiat Industrial's chairman Sergio Marchionne.

