Fiat Industrial gets 350 mln euros from EIB for projects

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
MILAN, July 5 Fiat Industrial said on Thursday it had signed a 350 million-euro loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to support its growth projects in Europe.
"At this stage in the global and European economic cycle, investment in innovation is essential to be able to look beyond the crisis and lay the foundations for recovery" said EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.
The EIB vice-president signed the deal at a meeting in Turin with Fiat Industrial's chairman Sergio Marchionne.
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)