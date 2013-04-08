Fiat Industrial to update targets with Q1 results

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
TURIN, April 8 Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that the truck and tractor maker will update its 2013 targets when it releases first quarter results on April 30.
"We will update our targets when we release first quarter results," Marchionne said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
He confirmed Fiat Industrial's full year 2013 targets of net debt at between 1.1 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros, and a trading margin of between 8.3 percent and 8.5 percent of sales.
He also confirmed that Fiat Industrial plans to complete its merger with its U.S. unit CNH during the third quarter.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades