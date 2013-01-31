版本:
Fiat Industrial's Iveco truck unit not for sale- chairman

MILAN Jan 31 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial's Iveco unit is not for sale, Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.

"We need to stop talking about divestiture of Iveco," Marchionne said on a conference call with analysts. "I can find nothing structurally wrong with Iveco to suggest that it's a divestiture candidate."

Revenue at truck unit Iveco fell 7 percent to 8.9 billion euros ($12 billion) in 2012, the company said earlier.

