Fiat Industrial names new managers ahead of merger

MILAN, Sept 17 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial has appointed Franco Fusignani to a newly-created role of chief operating officer at the company's truck unit Iveco, the company said on Tuesday.

Fiat Industrial and its U.S. listed unit CNH are merging to create a new company called CNH Industrial, with the new group's shares due to start trading in New York on Sept. 30. CNH will be registerd in the Netherlands and will have its tax residency in the UK.

Fiat Industrial said on Tuesday it made the appointment as one of several in preparation for the imminent completion of the merger with CNH.

Annalisa Stupenengo has been appointed chief purchasing officer, replacing Osias Galatine, who moved to Fiat Chrysler LATAM. Stupenengo was most recently vice president of Fiat Chrysler Group Purchasing, EMEA.

Stefano Pampalone has been named chief operating officer for the Asia Pacific region, and Vilmar Fistarol has been appointed chief operating office for Latin America.