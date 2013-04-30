Fiat Industrial in process of SEC filing for U.S. listing

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
MILAN, April 30 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial is in the process of filing the paperwork for permission to list shares in the U.S., said the company's chairman on Tuesday.
Fiat Industrial, which was spun off from its sister company Fiat in 2011, plans to merge with its U.S. unit CNH to create the world's third-largest capital goods group.
"We are in the process of filing with SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission)," said Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne, speaking to analysts on a conference call.
He said the procedure was on track for the merged company to list its shares in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year.
As part of his introduction to the conference call after Fiat Industrial's first-quarter earnings, he said he thinks the truck market has touched bottom in the first quarter of this year.
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers