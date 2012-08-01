CNH lifts Fiat Industrial Q2 trading profit

MILAN Aug 1 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday it earned a trading
profit of 631 million euros ($777 million) in the second
quarter, beating forecasts, after a solid performance at its
U.S. farm equipment unit CNH.
Analysts polled by the group had forecast trading profit for
Fiat Industrial, which was spun off from car maker Fiat
last year, of 575 million euros. Second-quarter trading profit
was about 19 percent higher than a year earlier.
Net industrial debt was broadly stable at 1.96 billion at
the end of June.
Earlier on Thursday CNH, which is to be merged into Fiat
Industrial, had however disappointed investors by failing to
raise its targets despite improved trading margins.
Shares in Fiat Industrial briefly turned positive after the
results in volatile trading before losing again ground.
Fiat Industrial confirmed its 2012 revenue target at
approximately 25 billion, and forecast a trading profit of
between 1.9 billion and 2.1 billion euros. It said it sees net
income of about 900 million.