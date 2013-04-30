Fiat Industrial cuts 2013 targets

MILAN, April 30 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial has cut its 2013 targets, saying it sees
full year revenue growing by up to 4 percent, and trading margin
at between 7.5 percent and 8.3 percent of sales.
It said it sees net industrial debt at between 1.4 billion
and 1.6 billion euros this year, up from the range of 1.1
billion to 1.4 billion euros it was forecasting at the end of
January.
Previously, it was calling for a 5 percent increase in
revenue in 2013 and a trading margin of between 8.3 percent and
8.5 percent of sales (which works out to about 2.2 billion-2.3
billion euros).
Shares fell after the announcement and were down 3.3 percent
at 1330 GMT.