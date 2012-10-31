UPDATE 1-Fiat Industrial nudges up 2012 targets

By Jennifer Clark
MILAN Oct 31 Italy-based truck and tractor
maker Fiat Industrial nudged up its 2012 targets after a
strong performance at its agricultural equipment business offset
poor truck sales and lifted third-quarter profit.
By contrast, U.S. rival Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest maker of tractors and excavators, slashed its 2012
forecast for the second time this year on Oct. 22.
Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday it was now aiming to beat
its 2012 revenue target of 25 billion euros ($32.4 billion) and
deliver a trading profit above 2 billion euros, compared with an
earlier goal of 1.9-2.1 billion.
The company, which was spun off from Fiat in 2011,
also said it will continue merger talks with its CNH
tractor subsidiary. Fiat Industrial wants to buy the 12 percent
stake in CNH it does not already own through an all-paper share
swap.
The plan, which aims to make the combined group's stock
more attractive to investors, was rejected by a committee of
advisors to the CNH board in mid-October.
Fiat Industrial said it has asked for a meeting with CNH's
advisory committee, without specifying when it would take place.
At 1152 GMT, shares were 3.5 percent higher at 8.39 euros.
"The market likes the upgrade in revenues and trading profit
guidance," said a trader.
Third-quarter revenue rose 7.9 percent to 6.3 billion euros.
Trading profit was up 91 percent to 575 billion euros.
Sales for the agricultural equipment business rose 27
percent, while construction equipment sales fell by 10 percent.
Sales at its Iveco trucks unit fell 7.3 percent to 2.1
billion euros, reflecting a deterioration in most major European
markets and temporary weakness in Latin America, the company
said.