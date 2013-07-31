Fiat Industrial to hold road show for US listing from end-August

MILAN, July 31 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial shares should be listed in the U.S. by
the end of September, and the company will hold a road show for
investors from the end of August, its chairman said on
Wednesday.
Milan-listed Fiat Industrial's shareholders last month
approved a merger with its U.S. division CNH. The new
group will be called CNH Industrial and will have a primary
stock listing in the U.S.
"We have now completed a very long process of bringing CNH
and Fiat Industrial together," said Chairman Sergio Marchionne
on a conference call. "We expect (the result) will yield a
U.S.-listed company by the third or fourth week of September."
Fiat Industrial and carmaker Fiat are both
controlled by Exor.
Marchionne said CNH Industrial's management will be
presenting the merged group to investors during road shows in
the end of August and the start of September.