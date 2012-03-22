TIMELINE-Takeover battle of Canada's Fibrek

March 22 Specialty pulp maker Fibrek Inc has become the target of a takeover battle between AbitibiBowater Inc and Mercer International, signaling that the outlook for Canada's forest products industry is brightening.

AbitibiBowater's C$130 million ($130.91 million) bid has the backing of Fibrek's largest shareholders, including Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings, even though Mercer's C$170 million cash-and-stock offer is 30 percent higher.

Following are the milestones in this battle:

Nov 28 - AbitibiBowater commences bid for Fibrek, offers C$1 per share valuing the company at C$130 million.

Nov 29 - Fibrek acknowledges unsolicited takeover bid from AbitibiBowater. Says bid appears opportunistic.

Dec 15 - AbitibiBowater starts formal takeover bid for Fibrek.

Jan 3 - Fibrek rejects AbitibiBowater bid. Board recommends shareholders who have tendered their shares to the bid to withdraw them immediately.

Jan 19 - Fibrek opposes AbitibiBowater's application to strike down its shareholder rights plan.

Jan 20 - AbitibiBowater extends offer to Feb. 13 from Jan. 20.

Feb 6 - Fibrek says receives proposals from third parties related to its strategic alternative process. Says a formal valuation of its common shares by Canaccord Genuity arrives at a fair value of between C$1.25 and C$1.45 per share.

Feb 10 - Mercer says to buy Fibrek for about C$170 million, or C$1.30 a share, topping AbitibiBowater's hostile bid by 30 percent. Mercer's offer includes C$70 million in cash, rest in stock. Abitibi's offer also has the same cash portion.

Feb 13 - AbitibiBowater looks to block Mercer's offer, and extends its offer to Feb. 23.

Feb 16 - Fibrek opposes AbitibiBowater's application to cease trade the Mercer offer.

Feb 23 - AbitibiBowater says Fibrek's issue of special warrants to Mercer has been cease traded. These special warrants can be fully converted to Fibrek shares. Abitibi extends offer to March 9.

March 9 - Court of Québec reverses cease-trade order against a private placement of special warrants by Fibrek Inc to Mercer.

March 15 - AbitibiBowater extends offer to March 19.

March 19 - Mercer says offer will expire on April 6.

March 20 - Toronto Stock Exchange approves private placement of special warrants by Fibrek to Mercer.

March 20 - AbitibiBowater says reduces minimum condition to acquire Fibrek to 50.01 percent from 66.67 percent earlier. Extends offer to April 2.