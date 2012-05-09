Fibrek posts loss on lower pulp prices

Kohl's reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
Feb 23 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from online retailers.
May 9 Speciality pulp maker Fibrek Inc posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by lower pulp prices.
For the January-March quarter, the company posted a loss of C$23.2 million ($23.10 million), or 18 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$3.4 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.
Sales fell 8 percent to C$122.1 million.
Feb 23 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from online retailers.
* Keek inc - peeks anticipates phase 2 of its PCF will be launched in april 2017
* Stantec ends 2016 with 49.5% increase in gross revenue and announces 11% dividend increase