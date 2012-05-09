Fibrek posts loss on lower pulp prices

May 9 Speciality pulp maker Fibrek Inc posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by lower pulp prices.

For the January-March quarter, the company posted a loss of C$23.2 million ($23.10 million), or 18 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$3.4 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Sales fell 8 percent to C$122.1 million.