UPDATE 1-Fibrek gets TSX nod for private placement to Mercer

March 20 Fibrek Inc said the Toronto
Stock Exchange approved the private placement of special
warrants to friendly bidder Mercer International, a
move that could make it difficult for hostile bidder
AbitibiBowater to win required support.
The private placement of 32.32 million was part of Mercer's
offer of about C$170 million, which is 30 percent higher than
Abitibi's.
All these warrants can be converted to shares on a
one-for-one basis, potentially increasing the number of
outstanding shares of Fibrek by about 25 percent.
Abitibi, which operates under the business name Resolute
Forest Products, has about 46 percent of the Fibrek's total
shares tendered in its favor by the pulp producer's biggest
shareholders, including Prem Watsa-headed Fairfax Financial
Holdings and Pabrai Investment Funds.
Since Abitibi's offer is hostile, it needs 66.67 percent of
Fibrek's shares tendered in its favor while Mercer needs 50.1
percent.
On Monday, the Québec Court of Appeal granted Abitibi
permission to appeal the Court of Québec's decision that had
overturned the Bureau de decision et de revision's decision to
block Fibrek's private placement of warrants to Mercer.
The appeal will be heard on March 22.