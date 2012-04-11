UPDATE 2-Mercer raises offer to stay ahead in Fibrek race

* Mercer ups bid by 8 percent to C$1.40
* Mercer's revised offer 40 pct higher than Abitibi's bid
* Fibrek shares rise 16 pct
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Aftab Ahmed
April 11 Canada's Mercer International Inc
raised its offer for specialty pulp maker Fibrek Inc
by 8 percent to further strengthen its position against
rival bidder AbitibiBowater Inc.
Fibrek, which counts investment guru Prem Watsa's Fairfax
Financial as its largest shareholder, is the target of
a two-way battle for control as pulp producers look to cash in
on surging Chinese demand for tissues.
On Wednesday, Mercer raised its offer to C$1.40 per share
from C$1.30 per share, valuing Fibrek at about C$182 million.
Mercer raised the cash portion to about C$83.0 million from
about C$70 million.
Mercer's revised offer is 40 percent higher than the C$1 per
share bid from Abitibi, which operates under the name Resolute
Forest Products.
Mercer's earlier offer had been the higher of the two bids,
but some Fibrek shareholders had been backing Abitibi.
Abitibi declined to comment on the raised Mercer bid.
Fibrek's board, which supports the Mercer bid, has also
adopted a poison pill that would enable shareholders to benefit
from the increased offer.
"We are taking measures to promote shareholder democracy in
the face of a highly coercive unsolicited bid by Abitibi," said
Fibrek Chairman Hubert Lacroix.
The rights plan, which will expire on May 11, will give
shareholders sufficient time to weigh the two bids, Fibrek said.
Abitibi and Mercer have been engaged in a battle for Fibrek
since February as the companies look to gain access to its three
mills with a combined annual production capacity of 760,000
tonnes.
Both the companies are currently locked in a legal battle,
with Abitibi trying to block the Mercer bid.
Earlier on Wednesday, Fibrek said Canada's Supreme Court
granted its motion to hasten an appeal against a Quebec court
decision in Abitibi's favor.
"I do not think 10 cents changes the court's opinion, but I
do think that the court is moving towards being a little bit
more favorable to Fibrek," analyst Amer Tiwana of CRT Capital
Group said.
FAIRFAX BACKS ABITIBI
Despite a higher offer from Mercer, Abitibi has persuaded
Watsa's Fairfax to support its bid.
"We continue to support our contractual agreement with
Resolute," Paul Rivett, Farifax Financial spokesman told
Reuters.
Fibrek said Abitibi owns 45.74 percent of its shares.
Following an amended agreement, Fibrek has now agreed to
increase the expense reimbursement fee payable to Mercer to
C$2.4 million.
Fibrek shares, which rose as much as 16 percent earlier on
Wednesday, were up 11 Canadian cents at C$1.16 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. The stock has gained nearly half of its value
since end-November when Abitibi made the first bid.