UPDATE 1-Mercer exits race for Fibrek

April 30 Canada's Mercer International Inc
withdrew from its battle with AbitibiBowater Inc
to buy Fibrek Inc after nearly three months of
legal setbacks.
The exit clears the way for Abitibi's C$1 a share offer,
supported by Fibrek's top shareholders such as Prem Watsa headed
Fairfax Financial. Abitibi operates under the name
Resolute Forest Products.
Mercer will return the Fibrek shares that were tendered
under its offer, it said in a statement.
Mercer, whose bid was 40 percent higher than Abitibi's C$1
offer, was set to exit after Canada's top court dismissed its
appeal against a lower court ruling blocking a key term of its
deal with Fibrek.
Mercer's offer had the support of Fibrek management.
Shares of Fibrek were down 2 percent at 92 Canadian cents on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.