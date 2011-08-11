Brazil's Fibria to sell paper plant to Japan's Oji

* Fibria sells Oji Paper its last paper plant

* Company to focus on pulp production

* Oji to pay US$313 million for Piracicaba plant

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Brazil's Fibria (FIBR3.SA), the world's largest producer of pulp, will sell its last paper plant in the town of Piracicaba in Sao Paulo state to Japan's Oji Paper (3861.T) for US$313 million, a market filing said on Thursday.

The sale of the unit is set to be concluded by the end of September upon payment and underscores the Brazilian company's plan of focusing its business on pulp production.

The Piracicaba plant produces 160,000 tonnes of paper a year and marks Oji's continued interest in the Brazilian paper industry. The company is already a partner in Japan Brazil Paper and Pulp Resources Development, which controls the No. 3 pulp producer in Brazil.

In late 2010, Fibria sold its stake in pulp and paper maker Conpacel for 1.45 billion reais, as well as the paper distributor KSR for 50 million reais to Suzano (SUZB5.SA), holder of the other half of Conpacel. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)