Brazil pulpmaker Fibria sees 2015 capex up 5 pct on weaker real

NEW YORK Dec 3 Fibria, the world's largest
producer of eucalyptus pulp, said it expects capital
expenditures to grow 5 percent in 2015 to 1.7 billion reais
($664 million) as the company aligns its plans with an outlook
for higher inflation and a weaker currency.
Fibria's increase in investment is meant
to "speed up innovation, to bring more competitiveness to the
company," Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Castelli said on
Wednesday at an event for investors in New York.
The weakening of the Brazilian real against the
dollar and a severe drought in the southeast of the country also
helped drive a 6 percent increase in 2014 capital expenditures
to 1.6 million reais from a previously projected 1.5 million.
Improved cash flow driven by strong demand in 2014 allowed
the company to replace more expensive debt in favor of cheaper
bonds, placing it within international investor grade
parameters, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said at
the event.
A syndicated loan to be finalized by the end of the day is
expected to bring in an additional $500 million in low-interest
5-year bonds, $100 million more than what the company had
originally sought from investors, Cavalcanti added.
Fibria saw pulp inventories of 50 days at the end of the
third quarter 2014, Chief Commercial Officer Henri Philippe Van
Keer said, a "very tight" figure not previously seen this late
in the year. Fibria announced on Monday its second increase of
pulp prices in three months.
($1=2.56 reais)
