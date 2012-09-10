版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一

Brazil's Fibria confirms sale of assets to Chile's CMPC

SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Fibria, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, confirmed on Monday the sale of 615 million reais ($303 million) worth of assets to Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC.

