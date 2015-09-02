Brazil's Fibria sees leverage falling despite plant expansion

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA, , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, expects its debt metrics to continue falling despite borrowing to expand its Tres Lagoas cellulose plant.
"If the exchange rate and pulp prices continue like this, our leverage will keep falling, even with the new debt for the project," Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti told journalists on a call.
"Even with that borrowing, we can pay a dividend and keep leverage at levels that let us think about mergers and acquisitions or even investing in new businesses," he added. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.