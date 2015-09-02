版本:
Brazil's Fibria sees leverage falling despite plant expansion

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA, , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, expects its debt metrics to continue falling despite borrowing to expand its Tres Lagoas cellulose plant.

"If the exchange rate and pulp prices continue like this, our leverage will keep falling, even with the new debt for the project," Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti told journalists on a call.

"Even with that borrowing, we can pay a dividend and keep leverage at levels that let us think about mergers and acquisitions or even investing in new businesses," he added. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

