Brazil's Fibria posts fourth straight quarterly loss

* 524 mln reais net loss smaller than analyst expectations

* Currency swing in Q2 drives up cost of debt in dollars

* Adjusted EBITDA up 12 pct from year ago to 550 mln reais

SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazil's Fibria , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, booked a loss for the fourth consecutive quarter on Thursday, as a weakening local currency drove up the cost of debt.

Fibria lost a net 524 million reais ($257.9 million) in the second quarter, compared with a 215 million real profit a year earlier, according to a securities filing. The result beat estimates of a 731 million real loss in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Fibria's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profit before debt variation, rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 550 million reais, beating a forecast of 528 million reais, as a weaker local currency and stable pulp prices helped increase the competitiveness of the company's exports.

A 10 percent decline in the value of Brazil's real against the U.S. dollar led to a 865 million real loss attributed to monetary and exchange variations in the quarter, compared with a 327 million real gain in the same period last year.