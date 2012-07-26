UPDATE 2-Strong Asia demand to help Fibria pay down debts

* Fibria may raise further cash to pay down debts
* Net loss beats poll estimates of deeper shortfall
* Currency tumble drives up dollar debt servicing costs
* Weak real helps adjusted EBITDA rise 12 pct annually
SAO PAULO, July 26 Fibria , the
world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, expects prices in
Asia to remain stable through the end of the year and said it
may use cash flow to bring down its high debt levels, which
hampered profits in the second quarter.
"Our reading of the market is that paper and packaging
production has been doing very well in Asia and inventories of
fibers are running very low, so we expect very good demand,"
Henri Phillipe Van Keer, executive director of commercial and
international logistics, said in a conference call to discuss
the quarterly results, announced on Thursday.
Fibria lost 524 million reais ($258.7 million) in the
quarter, compared with a profit of 215 million reais a year
earlier, according to a securities filing. The results beat
estimates of a 731 million real loss in a Reuters poll of nine
analysts.
Despite record-low interest rates in Brazil and near-zero
rates in developed markets, Fibria continues to struggle under a
heavy debt load; 93 percent of its debt is denominated in U.S.
dollars, which leaves the company's balance sheet vulnerable to
currency fluctuations.
Executives signaled in the call that the company will put
debt-reduction ahead of expansion, seeking to allay investor
concerns over Fibria's most pressing problem since it was
created in 2009.
"We expect the second half of the year will be better than
the first, given that we started July with a more positive
exchange rate and a better average pulp prices," Chief Executive
Office Marcelo Castelli said in the call.
A 10 percent decline in the value of Brazil's real against
the dollar led to an 865 million real shortfall attributed to
monetary and currency fluctuations in the quarter, compared with
a gain of 327 million reais in the same period last year.
Fibria's net debt climbed to 8.462 billion reais at the end
of June, up 6 percent from a year earlier but down 6 percent
from the previous quarter.
Still, the company took steps to improve its debt-servicing
terms by using proceeds from the sale of 235 million reais of
land and 1.36 billion reais of new shares to buy back $514
million in debt, a move the company may repeat in the next
quarter.
"Using cash flow in the coming months, we may in fact
repurchase some bonds, but that is still undecided," Chief
Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said in the call.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization
and other one-off expenses rose 12 percent from a year earlier
to 550 million reais, beating a forecast of 528 million reais.
The weaker real and stable pulp prices helped increase the
competitiveness of the company's exports, Fibria said.
The indicator, knows as EBITDA, is a popular gauge of
operating profitability.
Net debt fell to 4.7 times EBITDA in the second quarter over
the prior 12 months from 5.2 times in the prior quarter.
At 1:13 p.m. Fibria shares were up 6.42 pct to 15.24 reais
on Brazil's Bovespa stock exchange, their biggest intraday gain
in nearly a month.