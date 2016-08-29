Brazil's Fibria says 50 pct of new Três Lagoas plan completed

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SAO PAULO Aug 29 Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, has completed 50 percent of the facilities included in an expansion project of the Três Lagoas processing compound, with expected start of operations slated for the end of next year.
In a Monday securities filing, the Brazilian company said the new phase of the so-called Projeto Horizonte II will allow Fibria to increase annual output at Três Lagoas to 3.25 million tonnes. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.