版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 22:11 BJT

Fibria sees pulp prices holding on to most gains through 2017

SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, expects the outlook for higher global pulp prices to stretch into the second quarter of 2017, executives told journalists on an earnings call on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli said he expected prices to be flat or slightly lower in the second half of the year, but he said a sharp drop in prices this year was unlikely. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐