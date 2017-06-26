Brazil's Fibria raises pulp price for North America, Europe on July 1

SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil´s pulp company Fibria Celulose SA on Monday announced a price increase for North American and European customers starting on July 1.

In a statement, Fibria said it will raise prices by $20 to $1,060 per tonne in North America and by $20 to $880 per tonne in Europe. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)