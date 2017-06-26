Brazil's Fibria raises pulp price for North America, Europe on July 1

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals announces private placement of $20 mln convertible senior notes
* Platinum Group Metals announces private placement of US$20 million 6 7/8% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2022
SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil´s pulp company Fibria Celulose SA on Monday announced a price increase for North American and European customers starting on July 1.
In a statement, Fibria said it will raise prices by $20 to $1,060 per tonne in North America and by $20 to $880 per tonne in Europe. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TOKYO, June 28 Asian shares slumped on Wednesday after Wall Street was knocked hard in the wake of a delay to a U.S. healthcare reform vote, while the euro rallied after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB could trim its stimulus this year.
NEW YORK, June 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co is shifting control of heating, air-conditioning and lighting in 4,500 of its branches to an operations center hosted in the internet cloud.