UPDATE 1-Brazil's Fibria to raise prices, pushes back Tres Lagoas decision

NEW YORK Dec 1 Brazil's Fibria, the
world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, will raise prices
by $20/tonne from Jan. 1 due to low inventories and increased
demand, Henri Philippe Van Keer, chief commercial officer, said
late on Monday.
He said the new prices, reached after discussions in New
York on Monday with key customers, would be $860/tonne in the
United States, $770/tonne in Europe and $660/tonne in Asia.
CEO Marcelo Castelli also said the company would make a
decision on plans to expand production at the Tres Lagoas mill -
the company's newest - by the end of the first quarter of 2015.
Previously the company had said it would make a decision on
expanding Tres Lagoas, adding 1.75 million tonnes of capacity,
by the end of 2014.
"It is not a question of whether we will (expand), but
when," said Castelli.
