SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazil's largest pulp producer Fibria SA said on Thursday it plans to raise its price per tonne by $20 for pulp sold on Asian markets starting Oct. 1, bringing the price for eucalyptus pulp to $530/tn.

Shares of the company on the BM&FBovespa exchange were trading up nearly 2 percent in early trade on Thursday.