Brazil's Fibria sees Chinese demand recovering in August

SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, expects Chinese demand to recover in August, an executive told analysts on a Wednesday conference call.
