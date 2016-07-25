版本:
Brazil's Fibria books 21 percent rise in quarterly profit

SAO PAULO, July 25 Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, reported second-quarter net income of 745 million reais ($229 million) on Monday, up 21 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 33 percent to 786 million reais. Before provisions related to lost tax credits and other one-time accounting revisions, EBITDA fell 20 percent to 925 million reais.

($1 = 3.26 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

